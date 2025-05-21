Kejriwal launches AAP student wing ‘ASAP’ to champion student-led alternative politics

New Delhi: In a transformative move aimed at reshaping India’s political future, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal officially launched the party’s student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP). The event, held at the Constitution Club, marked a significant step towards creating a platform for youth to engage in politics beyond traditional electoral competition.

Addressing students from across the country, Kejriwal emphasised that ASAP is not merely a student organization but a “launchpad for a generation that will redefine politics and work for the country.” He sharply criticised the current political system, stating, “Mainstream politics of the past 75 years is the root cause of all problems in India.” According to Kejriwal, India’s challenges, ranging from poor healthcare and education to unemployment, stem from the same old political model that has dominated the country, particularly under Congress and BJP.

Kejriwal highlighted how ASAP will strive to replace the existing political paradigms with “alternative politics.” He pointed to AAP’s successes in Delhi and Punjab, such as building quality schools and providing affordable healthcare, as examples of what the party calls alternative politics. “In 10 years, we built hundreds of excellent schools and stopped private schools from hiking fees,” Kejriwal added, underscoring AAP’s commitment to education reform.

The student wing’s vision, as articulated by Kejriwal, is to move beyond mere elections. “Contesting elections is not student politics, it’s just part of it,” he explained, emphasising the importance of building social and cultural groups in schools and colleges to engage students through ideas and creativity.

Arvind Kejriwal urged students to reject divisive politics and embrace AAP’s vision of unity and development through ASAP. Leaders including Manish Sisodia and Anmol Gagan Maan called youth the force behind reform, revolution, and a more equitable future.