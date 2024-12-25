Kejriwal launches 24x7 water supply in Rajinder Nagar

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal marked the beginning of the city’s long-awaited ‘Water Revolution’ by launching the 24x7 clean drinking water supply in DDA flats of Pandav Nagar, Rajinder Nagar.

The initiative, a key promise of the Aam Aadmi Party, aims to provide uninterrupted clean water directly from taps to every household in Delhi.

In a momentous event, Kejriwal drank water directly from the tap to demonstrate its purity. “We promised clean water to every household in Delhi 24x7, today, I am proud to announce that this mission has begun,” he said. The project, which was launched in the Rajinder Nagar constituency, is part of a larger effort to ensure that all Delhiites have access to clean water at all times, even on higher floors without the need for pumps.

Kejriwal reflected on the journey since his government took power in 2015. “When we took over the government, around 50-60 per cent of the city depended on water tankers. Today, after 10 years, I am delighted to say that

more than 97 per cent of Delhi receives water through pipelines,” he said. However, he acknowledged that the

city still didn’t have a 24x7 supply until now. Addressing concerns about resource availability, Kejriwal explained, “In 2015, Delhi produced around 900 MGD of water. Now, we produce 1,000 MGD, but to ensure a round-the-clock supply, we need 1,250 MGD.” He detailed plans to extract additional water through local resources,

including groundwater treatment in areas such as East and South Delhi. AAP leader Manish Sisodia called the project a “Water Revolution,” adding, “This effort of Kejriwal ji will end the worries of every mother and bring a smile to the face of every child.” Delhi CM Atishi also expressed pride, emphasising that the project was part of the government’s larger vision to provide basic amenities like 24x7 electricity, clean water, and

quality healthcare. “In the last 10 years, we’ve laid 4,000 kilometers of water pipelines across Delhi,” she said.

Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak, who hosted the launch, remembered how water issues had plagued the city in 2015. “Today, that dream has been realised,” he said, expressing gratitude for the project being launched in his constituency.

The project draws water from the Delhi Jal Board’s Chandrawal WTP-2 and includes a state-of-the-art distribution system. The infrastructure will serve over 2,000 residents in Pandav Nagar and is expected to expand throughout the city. Kejriwal assured the public, “What I promise, I deliver. This initiative has begun, and I am confident that 24x7 water will soon be available across Delhi.”

The pilot project in Pandav Nagar provides a glimpse into the future, with modern technology ensuring water management efficiency, reduced leakage, and improved supply.