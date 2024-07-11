Kejriwal is accused number 37 in ED’s new chargesheet

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet naming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a high-profile election bribery case. The chargesheet, which lists a total of 38 accused, places Kejriwal at number 37 and AAP at number 38.



According to the chargesheet, Arvind Kejriwal is alleged to be the kingpin and mastermind of the conspiracy. It claims that Kejriwal was aware of and involved in the utilisation of bribery funds for the Goa elections. Detailed WhatsApp chats between Kejriwal and the accused, Vinod Chauhan, have been presented as evidence in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet alleges that K. Kavitha’s PA, through Vinod Chauhan, funnelled 25.5 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party for the Goa elections. The chats

indicate a close relationship between Vinod Chauhan and Arvind Kejriwal.

The ED has highlighted the “proceeds of crime” in the chargesheet, revealing that numerous screenshots of hawala note numbers were recovered from Vinod Chauhan’s mobile phone. These screenshots were also previously seized by the Income Tax Department. They illustrate how Chauhan transferred proceeds from crime from Delhi to Goa via hawala channels, funds that were intended for use by the AAP in the Goa elections.

Chanpreet Singh was reportedly managing the funds in Goa. The ED also has evidence of conversations between Vinod Chauhan and Abhishek Bon Pillai regarding the Hawala money transfer. Ashok Kaushik’s statement, who delivered two bags full of cash to Chauhan on Pillai’s instructions, has also been recorded by the ED.

The ED asserts that this money trail demonstrates how AAP utilised bribery funds from the South Group for the Goa elections. WhatsApp chats between Vinod Chauhan and Abhishek Bon Pillai, which include screenshots of hawala token money, are part of the evidence.

Under Section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the chargesheet details Arvind Kejriwal’s role in the excise case. As the patron of AAP, Kejriwal is deemed responsible for the party’s actions. The AAP is considered the primary beneficiary of the proceeds of crime.

The chargesheet states that out of Rs 100 crore received as bribes from the South Lobby, AAP used Rs 45 crore for the Goa elections. Consequently, under Section 70 of the PMLA, AAP has been charged as a company involved in the crime.

In two separate testimonies, Raghav Magunta disclosed that he transferred Rs 25 crore to Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu, Kavitha’s assistant, as per the arrangement made between himself, Kavitha, and his father. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has included this statement in their evidence.

Additionally, Hyderabad businessman P Sarath Reddy from Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., who has turned approver in the case, recounted a brief 10-minute meeting with Kejriwal in Delhi. During this encounter, Kejriwal assured Reddy to place his trust in Vijay Nair, describing him as adept at resolving any issues, big or small. Kejriwal also mentioned the new policy, highlighting its mutual benefits. Reddy’s statement emerged following allegations against him in the ongoing investigation. The ED has named both Kejriwal and AAP as accused in this comprehensive chargesheet.