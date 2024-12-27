Kejriwal inducts bodybuilders and wrestlers in AAP

New Delhi: In a major boost for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), dozens of prominent bodybuilders, wrestlers, and fitness experts, including Rohit Dalal, Akshay Dilwari, and Tilak Raj, have officially joined the party.

Their induction, led by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, marks a significant step in AAP’s efforts to engage the sports and fitness community.

Speaking at the event, Arvind Kejriwal expressed his happiness, stating, “I am very happy today that Tilak Raj, Rohit Dalal, Akshay Dilwari, and around 70-80 bodybuilders and wrestlers are joining the Aam Aadmi Party. It is very important for all of us to stay healthy. Without health, everything else becomes meaningless.”

Kejriwal highlighted the important role these new members play in promoting fitness in Delhi, noting, “Rohit, Tilak, and Akshay have represented India at various levels, national and international, in wrestling and other sports. They also train many young people and children in Delhi and inspire the general public to stay healthy by offering various types of training.”

The inclusion of fitness professionals and gym owners is expected to significantly benefit AAP’s outreach, particularly within the gym community. Kejriwal also emphasized plans for future sports and fitness initiatives, “After forming the government, we will work dedicatedly to resolve all issues related to sports, wrestling, and gym associations.”

Senior AAP Leader Ram Niwas Goel praised the decision, saying, “They are joining the Aam Aadmi Party inspired by its honesty, its focus on the underprivileged, and its vision. Rohit Dalal, in particular, has a significant influence on the gym community in Delhi.”

Tilak Raj, a prominent wrestler, expressed hope for better support for athletes, saying, “No government so far has truly prioritized the sports community. Many sports professionals and gym enthusiasts across Delhi stand with us.”

Rohit Dalal, owner of a gym chain, thanked the party leadership, saying, “We will work together to enhance initiatives like free yoga classes and gymnasium construction.” Akshay Dilwari added, “We will work at the grassroots level to connect with young individuals and build a stronger community.”