Kejriwal highlights law & order failures under Shah

NEW DELHI: A blast in the Prashant Vihar area recently has reignited concerns about rising crime rates in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sharply criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his failure to maintain law and order in the Capital.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal demanded immediate action from Shah, urging him to fulfill his constitutional duty. “The people of Delhi are already living in fear due to the rising cases of murder, extortion, and loot, and now a blast has occurred as well. Everyone has the right to live peacefully and safely in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, please wake up and fulfill your responsibility,” Kejriwal stated during a press conference, sharing a “Crime Map of Delhi” that highlighted alarming criminal activities near Shah’s residence.

Kejriwal’s concerns were echoed by Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who criticised the rising incidents of violence. “Incidents of rape, murder, and robbery are happening every day, just a few kilometers away from the Home Minister’s residence. Rape of a minor in Rohini, gangrape in Burari, gangrape in Dwarka, and from Minto Road to Mehrauli, there is a shadow of blood and crime everywhere,” Sisodia remarked. He further questioned, “How long will criminals be given a free hand? How long will Delhi remain the ‘crime Capital’?”

Sisodia also questioned the competence of the Home Minister, stating, “If Amit Shah can’t protect Delhi, he should hand over the responsibility to someone more capable than him. People of Delhi don’t want to live under the fear of crime and bomb blasts.”

CM Atishi, addressing the press, detailed a series of violent incidents, including a second bomb blast in less than six weeks. “This is the second blast in Delhi in the past one-and-a-half months. Just two lanes away from where this blast happened, a similar incident occurred about a month ago next to the CRPF school,” Atishi said. She also pointed out the rising levels of violence, from shootings in Rajouri Garden to brutal murders in Panchsheel Enclave and Sundar Nagri.

Atishi criticised the BJP-led central government’s inaction, emphasising, “In Delhi, all other responsibilities, whether it’s electricity, water, schools, hospitals, roads, or flyovers are handled by the elected government. The BJP government at the Centre has just one responsibility, to maintain law and order. And yet, within a radius of 5 to 20 kilometers from the Home Minister’s residence, extortion calls are rampant, gunshots are being fired, and now bomb blasts are occurring.”

MP Sanjay Singh also joined the condemnation, stating, “Delhi has become the crime capital, with gang rapes, shootings, and extortions happening every day. This is Delhi, the Capital of the country, where the PM and HM reside. Yet the situation here is in shambles.”