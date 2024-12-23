Kejriwal helps women, elderly register for welfare schemes

New Delhi: In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare for Delhi’s senior citizens and women empowerment, Arvind Kejriwal, National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday launched two major initiatives aimed at empowering women and senior citizens of Delhi, the ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ and the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana.’

The events were marked by enthusiastic participation and personal involvement from Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, both of whom visited local areas to initiate registrations for the schemes.

The ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ was launched first, with Kejriwal personally overseeing the registration process in East Kidwai Nagar. Speaking at the event, he emphasised the importance of voter verification for eligibility, urging women to check their names on the voter list. “I urge all mothers and sisters in Delhi to verify their voter details; being on the voter list is essential to avail benefits under this scheme,” he said. The scheme promises financial empowerment to women by providing Rs. 2,100 every month. Kejriwal, highlighting his government’s track record, assured that the funds were already allocated, ensuring smooth implementation.

During the registration, several women were found to have voter ID cards but were missing from the voter list. Kejriwal, addressing the issue, blamed the BJP for this discrepancy and assured the women their names would be reinstated.

“They have voter cards, but the BJP claims they are Rohingyas,” he remarked, promising to resolve the issue.

The ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ has already seen remarkable interest, with around 2.5 lakh women registering within hours of its launch.

Delhi CM Atishi also expressed her excitement, saying, “A new era of women empowerment is beginning with this scheme... Rs. 2100 will come into their account every month.”

Later, Kejriwal, along with Atishi and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, launched the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’ for senior citizens in Jangpura.

The scheme ensures free medical treatment for all Delhi residents aged 60 and above, in both government and private hospitals. “All elderly of Delhi are like my own parents, their treatment is my responsibility,” said Kejriwal during the launch.

He assured that the government would cover all treatment costs, giving senior citizens peace of mind regarding healthcare expenses.