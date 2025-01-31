Kejriwal has turned Delhi into a garbage dump: Amit Shah

New Delhi: As the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections draw near, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of poor governance and neglect of the city’s needs during a public rally in Rohini.

Shah didn’t hold back in his criticism, claiming that Kejriwal’s leadership had left Delhi in a dire state. “In the last 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has turned Delhi into a garbage dump. The Yamuna is more polluted than ever, and the city’s infrastructure is crumbling,” Shah told the crowd. He further pointed out the city’s inadequate drainage system, which he argued had led to tragic consequences during the monsoon season. “Over the past few years, more than 35 lives have been lost due to rains in Delhi. This is a problem that doesn’t exist elsewhere, yet the AAP continues to make excuses instead of taking responsibility,” Shah asserted.

The Home Minister also accused Kejriwal and his party of corruption, stating that the chief minister was more focused on political games than on solving the city’s pressing issues. “Kejriwal has repeatedly blamed the BJP for polluting the Yamuna, but the truth is, he diverted funds meant for cleaning the river to fuel his party’s corruption,” Shah claimed.

Shah went on to criticise the AAP government for failing to deliver clean drinking water to Delhi’s residents. “Under Kejriwal’s rule, the Yamuna has become even more polluted, and people are being forced to drink contaminated water,” he said, adding that Kejriwal’s political maneuvers were driven by a fear of defeat. “Kejriwal is making excuses because he knows the people will reject him. Delhi voters now have a chance on February 5 to oust ‘AAP-da’ and bring BJP to power,” Shah remarked, using a clever play on words to mock the AAP.

Looking ahead to the elections, Shah promised a new vision for Delhi under BJP leadership.