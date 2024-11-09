Kejriwal has become biggest symbol of VVIP culture: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday claimed that former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has become “the biggest symbol of VVIP culture” as it slammed the AAP convenor citing high costs of appliances and items, including toilet seats worth around Rs 12 crore, used in his residence when he was at the helm of the government.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia dredged up a 2013 social media post of Kejriwal, an anti-corruption activist who had taken the political plunge in 2012, in which he had lashed out at the then chief minister Sheila Dikshit saying she had 10 ACs, including in bathrooms.

Kejriwal had then accused her of corruption and questioned how can a chief minister live in such comfort when over 40 per cent of Delhi’s population lived in jhuggis, Bhatia noted, adding that the AAP leader has since deleted the post.

Citing official documents after Kejriwal quit as CM and left his official residence, the BJP leader said the bungalow had 21,000 sq ft built up area and 50 ACs in addition to a 250-tonne air conditioning plant. It had toilet seats costing 12 crore and a TV was worth over Rs 28.91 lakh, he claimed.