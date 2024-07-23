Kejriwal govt setting up 185 kanwar camps this year in Delhi: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Monday said 185 camps, each equipped with high-quality waterproof tents, medical facilities, clean water, toilets, and furniture, are being set up in the national capital to welcome Kanwar yatris.



Addressing a press conference, Atishi said around 15 to 20 lakh kanwars are expected to pass through Delhi.

“We are committed to providing the best facilities for the ‘Shiva Bhakts’ during the holy month of Sawan,” she said.

The minister also called on the people of Delhi to join in this religious endeavour and support the Kanwariyas in every way possible.

“The Kejriwal government is setting up 185 kanwar camps this year in Delhi. These include East Delhi, North East Delhi and Shahdara districts, which are the entry-exit points of ‘Kanwariyas’ in Delhi. In such a situation, maximum camps are being set up here so that the crowd can be easily managed even after the arrival of a large number of ‘Kanwariyas’,” she said.

In the Shahdara district, 38 camps are being set up, while 29, 22 and 19 camps are being set up in North East, Central and East Delhi respectively.

Ever since the Arvind Kejriwal government was formed in Delhi, high-quality waterproof tents, medical facilities, clean water, toilets, furniture, beddings etc., have been arranged for the ‘Kanwariyas’ so that the ‘Kanwariyas’ coming after the long kanwar journey do not face any kind of problem, she said. The minister mentioned that this year too, the Revenue Department of Delhi is ensuring all these facilities in its Kanwar camps.

“The Revenue Department has been preparing for the Kanwar camps since June, and it has been continuously inspected by the Minister-in-charge (herself) and senior officials of the Revenue Department,” she said.

“All the preparations for setting up Kanwar camps in Delhi are almost complete. The arrival of ‘Kanwariyas’ will start in Delhi on July 25. In such a situation, all the preparations related to the Kanwar camps will be completed in the coming two to three days,” she said.

The camps also have medical facilities. These kanwar yatris walk barefoot, and since it is monsoon season, they are also prone to water-borne diseases. So medical facilities are also available at these camps,” she said. The Kanwar Yatra commenced on the first day of Sawan (Shravan) on Monday and will culminate on August 2, as Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva.