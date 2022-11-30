Kejriwal govt pursuing appeasement policy, alleges Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused AAP convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of corruption and attacked his government for doing appeasement politics, citing salaries paid by the Delhi government to Imams of mosques.

Thakur also claimed victory for the BJP in Gujarat, Himachal and MCD polls.

Campaigning for the party candidates in MCD polls in Preet Vihar and Anarkali areas here, Thakur said, "Kejriwal ke teen yaar — daru, ghotala, bhrashtachar (Kejriwal's three friends — liquor, scam, corruption)."

The AAP contested assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand making big claims and lost even its deposit, he said. "The BJP will win the assembly polls again in Himachal Pradesh and with a bigger margin in Gujarat as well as MCD elections in Delhi," he claimed.

Citing salaries paid by the Kejriwal government to Imams and Muezzins of mosques in Delhi, he alleged that appeasement policy is being pursued by the AAP dispensation

and questioned why priests in temples and churches as well as granthis of Gurdwaras were not paid.