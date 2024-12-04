Kejriwal engages AAP volunteers ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has stepped up his direct engagement with party volunteers, aiming to energize the campaign and ensure that the party’s achievements, particularly its free services, reach every household.

In a video conference held on Tuesday, Kejriwal connected with the AAP Women’s Wing to motivate and guide volunteers in their election campaign efforts. The conversation focused on spreading awareness about the six “Free Ki Revdis” provided by the Delhi government, which include free electricity, water, healthcare, education, free bus travel for women, and pilgrimages for the elderly.

During the call, AAP Women’s Wing Chairperson Sarika Chaudhary and over 500 women volunteers joined the discussion, sharing their ground-level experiences. They informed Kejriwal that they were conducting door-to-door campaigns and small meetings, informing residents about the AAP government’s welfare schemes. The volunteers stressed that the public is highly supportive of Kejriwal’s leadership. “We are all fully committed to supporting him. We are talking to each individual and discussing the public welfare works being done by the Aam Aadmi Party government,” the volunteers said.

Volunteers expressed concern that if another government takes charge, essential services like electricity, water, and healthcare may be discontinued.

They highlighted Delhi’s transformation under Kejriwal’s leadership, with improvements in schools, hospitals, and public services. Kejriwal thanked volunteers for their efforts and urged them to explain the benefits of the six freebies to ensure informed decisions.