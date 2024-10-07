Kejriwal dares PM Modi to provide free electricity in NDA-ruled states

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held its second ‘Janta ki Adalat mein Kejriwal’ at Chhatrasal Stadium, in presence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and other AAP members. During the event Kejriwal unveiled plans for a new scheme that aims to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all women in Delhi.



This announcement marks the introduction of what he termed the “seventh revdi” in AAP’s growing list of welfare initiatives, which already includes free electricity, water, bus travel for women, elderly pilgrimages, healthcare, and education.

Speaking to a large crowd of party workers and locals, Kejriwal emphasised his commitment to empowering women. “This revdi is made from sugar, and this sugar belongs to the public, I’m just the halwai, I’ve mixed all this and made the public’s revdi,” he explained, highlighting the AAP’s welfare model designed to return benefits to citizens.

Kejriwal further criticised the ruling BJP, particularly its “double-engine model” of governance, which he described as synonymous with “inflation, corruption, and unemployment.” He stated, “This country is tired of double-engine governments; double engine means double loot, double corruption.” He expressed his concern about the BJP’s track record in various states and directly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “I challenge you, Prime Minister, to provide free electricity in all 22 NDA-ruled states before Delhi polls.” He went on to declare that if Modi succeeded, he would campaign for the BJP in the upcoming Delhi elections.

The former Delhi CM outlined the perceived failures of the BJP across multiple states, asserting that the party’s governance had led to discontent among the public. “The people of Haryana gave you a double-engine government. For ten years, they had a double-engine government. So what happened?” he questioned, urging the crowd to consider the evidence of BJP’s failures in governance.

Kejriwal reiterated AAP’s commitment to fighting for full statehood for Delhi, promising to liberate the Capital from what he termed “L-G Raaj,” referring to the oversight of the Lieutenant Governor. He passionately remarked, “People cast votes, they choose a government, that government should have full power,” highlighting the need for democratic control.

Additionally, Atishi emphasised the transformative achievements of Kejriwal’s administration over the past decade, stating, “In just ten years, the Kejriwal government achieved what other governments couldn’t in 75 years since independence.” She highlighted major infrastructure developments, including the laying of 10,000 km of water pipelines and 4,200 km of sewer lines, and noted, “Today, more than 11 lakh women travel free in DTC buses, solely because of him.”

Sisodia called for an apology from Modi, asserting that Kejriwal’s imprisonment had stunted Delhi’s progress. “PM Modi falsely accused and jailed several AAP leaders... he kept Arvind Kejriwal in jail for six months, halting Delhi’s progress,” he stated. He affirmed that both he and Kejriwal are ready to regain the trust of the Delhiites, promising, “If they believe in Arvind Kejriwal’s honesty, as they do, he will return as the CM of Delhi.”

Sanjay Singh, another senior AAP leader, criticized the BJP for its handling of safety measures for women, particularly regarding the dismissal of 10,000 bus marshals. He warned, “If the BJP had any humanity, they wouldn’t have allowed the dismissal of the bus marshals,” underscoring the importance of their roles in ensuring safety on public transport.

Furthermore, Gopal Rai, AAP’s Delhi State Convenor, claimed the BJP is obstructing the Kejriwal administration’s efforts. “The BJP could not accept this and resolved that it would neither work itself nor let Arvind Kejriwal work,” he asserted.

As Kejriwal laid out his vision for the future of Delhi, the crowd responded positively to his promises, especially regarding the financial support for women. Many attendees expressed excitement over the proposed scheme, emphasizing its potential to improve the lives of families across the city.

Local resident Kritika Shukla remarked, “This financial support for women could really help many households, especially with rising costs. We need leaders who think about the common people.” Another attendee, Rajendra Kumar, noted, “Kejriwal’s challenge to Modi shows he’s ready to stand up for what he believes. It’s about time someone did.”

With the Delhi elections approaching, Kejriwal’s commitments and challenges are set to resonate strongly in the political landscape, as he seeks to bolster AAP’s position against a backdrop of national scrutiny.