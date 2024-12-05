Kejriwal condemns Centre over triple murder in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday strongly criticised the BJP-led Central government following the discovery of three family members found dead in their home in Delhi’s Neb Sarai area.

Describing the incident as “extremely painful and frightening,” the AAP convener accused the Centre of failing to maintain law and order in the capital. “Three murders in the same house in Neb Sarai… This is extremely painful and frightening. Every day, Delhiites wake up to such news. Criminals have been given a free hand, and law and order has collapsed,” he wrote on X. He further questioned whether the government would “silently watch” as crime worsened in the Capital. The Delhi Police, which operates under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, has come under increasing scrutiny amid a spate of violent incidents.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also criticised the central government, accusing it of neglecting its responsibility to ensure public safety. “Murders are happening in broad daylight, bullets are being fired, and drugs are being sold openly. The Central government has completely failed in its duty to provide

security to Delhi’s residents,” she remarked.