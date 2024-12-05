Kejriwal condemns attack on Badal, praises Pb police

NEW DELHI: In a strong address at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the attempted attack on former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal, highlighting the swift response of the Punjab Police in averting a major tragedy. He praised their quick action, calling it an example of effective law enforcement. “A big disaster was prevented today because of the excellent work of the Punjab Police. I commend their alertness, which has set an example for the entire country on how to maintain law and order,” Kejriwal said.

The incident occurred earlier in the day when an assailant attempted to shoot at Badal, but a vigilant Punjab Police officer managed to intercept the attack, ensuring the former minister’s safety. Kejriwal strongly condemned the attack and warned that a larger conspiracy was underway to defame Punjab and its people. “A huge conspiracy is being hatched to defame Punjab and the people of Punjab. And behind this, there are very powerful forces involved that want to tarnish Punjab and its people,” he stated.

While commending the Punjab Police’s actions, Kejriwal sharply criticized the BJP for focusing on the law and order situation in Punjab while ignoring the rampant crime in Delhi. “This morning, after the incident in Punjab, the BJP and its leaders, along with sections of the media, started criticizing Punjab’s law and order situation. But in Delhi, where murders, shootouts, and gang violence are rampant, the BJP remains silent,” he remarked.

Kejriwal pointed out the alarming crime rates in Delhi, emphasizing the stark contrast in how both states are being handled. “In Delhi, murders are happening openly, shootouts are taking place in broad daylight, the entire capital is under the grip of gangsters, drugs are scattered everywhere, and women are being raped. Yet, the entire BJP, from top to bottom, remains silent,” he said.

He also held Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, asserting that the Home Minister had failed in his duties. “Home Minister Amit Shah has a direct responsibility to ensure proper law and order in Delhi. Yet, within 20–30 kilometers of the Home Minister’s residence, shootouts are happening openly,” Kejriwal added.

Referring to a recent triple murder in Deoli, Kejriwal questioned the BJP’s disregard for ordinary citizens’ safety, asking, “Doesn’t the security of the common man matter?” He reaffirmed his commitment to public safety, stating, “Despite personal attacks, I will continue to fight for the safety of

Delhi’s people.”