Kejriwal claims even BJP supporters save Rs 25,000 a month under AAP, seek their vote

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that even BJP supporters are saving up to Rs 25,000 per month through the schemes implemented by the AAP government in Delhi, and urged them to vote for his party in the February 5 Assembly elections.

In a video message, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor claimed that he spoke to a BJP supporter, and questioned the benefits being provided in the BJP-ruled states.

"I asked him, where would you go if the BJP comes to power? How many BJP-ruled states have good government schools? In how many BJP-ruled states is electricity free and available round the clock? Vote for yourself and press the button of 'Jhaadu' (broom)," Kejriwal said, referring to the party symbol.

Claiming that under AAP, an average family in Delhi saves around Rs 25,000 per month on account of free electricity, water, quality education and healthcare services, Kejriwal warned that these savings would be at risk if the BJP comes to power.

On Friday, the AAP chief launched a 'Bachat Patra' campaign to highlight the AAP government's welfare schemes.

"People can note how much they are saving through our free welfare initiatives," he said.

Kejriwal also claimed that the new schemes promised in the party's manifesto, such as the Sanjeevani Yojana for free healthcare to the elderly and free bus rides for students with 50 per cent concession on Metro fares, would add another Rs 10,000 to people’s monthly savings.

"This will take the total monthly savings to Rs 35,000, provided the voters again choose AAP by pressing the Jjhaadu' button," he said.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term after securing 62 of the 70 seats in 2020.