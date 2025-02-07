Kejriwal claims EC refusing to upload Form 17C data; AAP launches website for 'transparency'

New Delhi: On the eve of counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Delhi, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has refused to upload Form 17C, which contains details of votes polled per booth in each Assembly segment, despite multiple requests from the party.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a website where it has uploaded Form 17C data for all the Assembly seats, he said. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "This form contains all details of votes polled at each booth. Throughout the day, we will present data for every Assembly and every booth in a tabulated format so that every voter can access this information." Criticising the apex poll body, Kejriwal said ensuring such transparency should have been its responsibility. "This is something the Election Commission should have done in the interest of transparency, but it is unfortunate that it is refusing to do so," the AAP leader said.