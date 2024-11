New Delhi: On National Education Day, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Education Minister, highlighting his vision of quality education for every child.

Kejriwal celebrated the strides made by the Delhi government in transforming its public education system, asserting that Maulana Azad’s dream of providing world-class education to all children is now a reality in the capital.