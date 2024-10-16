Kejriwal calls for electing Dalit mayor immediately in Delhi mayoral polls

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the ruling dispensation in MCD to hold the mayoral polls and ensure a Dalit community member is elected to power.



He alleged that the elections have been pending due to a “conspiracy” of the opposition BJP to deprive the Scheduled Caste community of its rights.

Addressing an event to regularise 607 sanitisation workers, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, read out a letter from Kejriwal to the public saying the AAP wants elections to be held immediately.

“This year (third term of AAP in MCD), the mayor from the SC community was to be elected in Delhi Municipal Corporation. After coming out of jail, I came to know that as part of a conspiracy, they did not even conduct the mayor’s elections behind my back. They deliberately took away the rights of the people of the SC community. This cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. I request you to immediately conduct mayor’s elections and ensure that the SC community gets its rights,” Oberoi quoted Kejriwal as saying in Hindi.

Kejriwal was scheduled to attend the event but was unable to do so due to an emergency. His message was delivered by Oberoi during her speech.

Mayoral elections have been pending since April

due to the non-appointment of a presiding officer by the L-G VK Saxena.