Kejriwal blaming others for shortcomings despite 11-year rule: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP slammed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, saying despite failures of his 11-year rule in Delhi, he held others responsible for the shortcomings in the national capital.

After getting the opportunity to govern Delhi for more than two terms and now running the government in Punjab for the past 3.5 years, AAP delivered zero development in both places, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

Kejriwal, who was discharged by a Delhi court in a liquor policy case two days ago, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah at a party rally here on Sunday, claiming that the countdown of the BJP’s removal from power has begun.

The former Delhi chief minister, at Jantar Mantar, also said the BJP ruined the city in its one-year rule, alleging that the roads are broken, the water supply is contaminated, and people are facing difficulty in breathing due to air pollution.

Sachdeva said that while AAP leader questioned the BJP’s one-year-old government in Delhi, he did not mention what his government did in Delhi in the past 11 years.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set a unique example nationwide by presenting her report card before the people in all seven parliamentary constituencies, he said.