Kejriwal being denied his medicines in jail as part of a larger conspiracy: Atishi

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of orchestrating a conspiracy against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health while in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.



Senior AAP leader Atishi addressed a press conference on Friday, highlighting the dire situation.

Atishi drew parallels with the British colonial era, alleging that, “The Modi government is subjecting Kejriwal to torture akin to the treatment meted out to freedom fighters in British jails.”

At the heart of the controversy lies the denial of essential medical treatment, particularly insulin, to Kejriwal, who has been a diabetic for over three decades. Atishi lamented, “This would be the first time in the history of independent India that a person in judicial custody is being denied access to his prescribed medicines.”

The AAP leader condemned the coordinated efforts of the Tihar administration, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging their complicity in obstructing Kejriwal’s access to medication. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not

only involved the ED but also the Delhi L-G and the Tihar administration in this conspiracy,” she asserted.

The crux of the AAP’s allegations revolves around an email from the Tihar administration to the ED, detailing Kejriwal’s dietary and medical information. Atishi questioned the legality of sharing such sensitive information with an investigative agency, suggesting foul play.

Furthermore, Atishi highlighted the opposition mounted by lawyers representing the Tihar administration against Kejriwal’s plea for insulin in court.

“Two lawyers, appointed by the L-G office, opposed Arvind Kejriwal’s application for insulin. This confirms a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Prime Minister Modi,”

she claimed.

The AAP has vowed to escalate the matter, indicating that they will take legal recourse to ensure Kejriwal’s access to essential medication. Atishi urged the BJP and Prime Minister Modi to address the grave allegations levelled against them. “Such actions were reminiscent of pre-independence India. If Kejriwal applied for his insulin, why were the central government, ED, and Tihar administration opposing it?” she questioned.