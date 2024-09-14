Kejriwal bail sparks celebrations across country

New Delhi: In a landmark decision on Friday, the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had been incarcerated for the past five months in connection with the excise policy case. The ruling, which follows a significant legal battle, has sparked jubilant celebrations within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its supporters across the country.



The top court’s decision was anticipated after it had reserved its verdict on September 5. The court’s ruling criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for arresting Kejriwal seemingly to obstruct his release on bail in an ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) case. This decision has been hailed by AAP leaders as a victory for the Constitution and the rule of law.

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his resolve upon his release, stating, “Today I want to say that I have come out of jail and my courage has increased 100 times. The walls of their jail cannot weaken the courage of Kejriwal, I will pray to God to continue showing me the right path and I will continue fighting against all the power who are trying to weaken the country and divide the country.”

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, the atmosphere within the AAP was one of unrestrained joy. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia stated, “The BJP could not win the elections against us and could not break our party, so they orchestrated this arrest as a form of insurance, hoping that by imprisoning Kejriwal, they would cause our party to crumble and their government to fall. But I thank Baba Saheb, the Constitution of the country, the Supreme Court, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Truth has prevailed.”

Sisodia emphasised the emotional relief felt by AAP members, reflecting on the hardships endured during Kejriwal’s imprisonment. “It was a very sad moment for everyone when our elder brother, friend, and mentor, Arvind Kejriwal, was put in jail in this manner,” he said. “This was a very sorrowful time for every worker. People cried for him and prayed for his release. Today, those prayers have been answered.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also lauded the verdict, asserting, “Ultimately truth has won. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has got bail from the Honorable Supreme Court. The bail granted to Kejriwal ji has proved that the truth can never be suppressed. Long Live the Revolution.”

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP and Modi government of using the ED and CBI to undermine Kejriwal and the AAP. “Nothing was found against any person. The BJP and Modi government tried to destroy the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal by creating a mountain of lies and using ED-CBI but they forgot that truth prevails and injustice ends,” Singh stated.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, another senior AAP leader, criticised the CBI’s role, saying, “The Supreme Court said that the country’s premier investigating agency, the CBI, is a ‘caged parrot’ of the BJP-led government. The Court remarked that the CBI should be an uncaged parrot, and a perception that it is independent must form.” Bharadwaj called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, citing the court’s rebuke of the CBI as evidence of government misuse of investigative agencies. Atishi, another prominent AAP leader, condemned the central government’s actions, declaring, “The AAP has said time and time again that ED and CBI are merely political weapons of the dictatorial BJP government. The Supreme Court has stamped on what the AAP has been saying.”

Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, also expressed her relief and support. On Instagram, she wrote, “Congratulations to the AAP family. Congratulations on staying strong. I also hope for the early release of our other leaders.”

Furthermore, the public’s reaction to Kejriwal’s bail has been varied. Rajesh Mehra, a Delhi resident, commented, “I’m happy that CM Kejriwal is out. We have been praying for this for so long. Such news coming with this beautiful weather is a sign that god is also happy. It’s a day of celebration. He has done a lot for Delhi, but the political drama surrounding him has been quite exhausting.”On the other hand, a local said, “I think nothing could change the fact that there are serious allegations.”

A third perspective came from another local Tabish Rahman of Malviya Nagar, who remarked, “It’s good to see that the judiciary is upholding the rule of law. However, I hope this doesn’t set a precedent where political figures can avoid accountability through legal maneuvering.”