Kejriwal attacks L-G over crime situation in city

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said criminals in Delhi have become “fearless” and the people are “losing faith” in the police as he took a swipe at Lt Governor VK Saxena, asking him to discharge his constitutional duties instead of doing politics.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal, “Everyday news of crime is coming in Delhi. The criminals are fearless, the public is losing faith in the police.”

“LG Saheb take time out to see how scared the public is. The public wants works to

be done and safety, not politics. Please do work assigned to you by the Constitution instead of doing politics,” the AAP leader said.