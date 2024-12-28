Kejriwal, Atishi pay homage to Manmohan Singh at his house

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) paid its final respects to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, following his demise. On Friday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh offered floral tributes to his mortal remains, honouring his significant legacy as an economist and leader.

Kejriwal, who met Dr. Singh’s family to extend his condolences, described the former Prime Minister as a “visionary leader” whose economic reforms played a key role in shaping modern India. In a post on his X account, Kejriwal wrote, “Dr. Singh was a visionary leader whose economic reforms shaped modern India and whose humility touched countless lives.”

Chief Minister Atishi also paid her respects, recalling Dr. Singh’s immense contributions to India’s economic progress, especially during the transformative 1990s. In her tribute, Atishi said: “A brilliant economist with a profound

legacy of driving India’s transformative economic reforms in the 1990s, he redefined the nation’s trajectory at a pivotal moment in history.”

Atishi further praised Dr. Singh’s leadership, highlighting his quiet strength and unwavering integrity. “As the Prime Minister of India, his leadership was characterised by quiet strength, unwavering integrity, and a deep commitment to the people of this country and their progress,” she said. “Dr. Singh’s contributions to our economic and political systems have left an indelible mark, shaping modern India in ways that will continue to inspire generations to come. May his soul rest in peace.”

Sanjay Singh, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, also expressed deep sorrow over Dr. Singh’s passing. Reflecting on the former Prime Minister’s lasting impact, he stated, “The news of

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise is undoubtedly a tragic event for the entire country, an irreparable loss.”

Sanjay Singh remembered Dr. Singh as an honest leader who earned respect both in India and globally. “History will always remember him as a great economist and an honest leader. On behalf of myself and my party, I pay tribute to the late Dr. Manmohan Singh and pray to God for peace to his noble soul,” he said.

Sanjay Singh shared a personal anecdote from his time working with Dr. Singh in the Rajya Sabha, recalling a moment when the former PM placed a hand on his shoulder and said, “Sanjay Singh, you

are the strong voice of the opposition.” Singh described this gesture as a reflection of Dr. Singh’s warmth and respect for all parliamentarians, regardless of party affiliation.

Sanjay Singh concluded by stressing that Dr. Singh certainly deserved to be awarded the Bharat Ratna. “He made numerous contributions to the nation’s progress during his ten years as Prime Minister. He was recognised worldwide as an economist and held great respect globally as a Prime Minister. Therefore, he absolutely deserves the Bharat Ratna.”