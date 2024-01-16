Kejriwal approves stringent action against 4 doctors who denied medical support to patient

New Delhi: In a decisive move to ensure accountability in healthcare, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sanctioned immediate and stringent action against four doctors who callously denied medical support to an injured patient.



The Chief Minister approved the proposal from the Delhi Health Department, signalling zero tolerance for laxity in matters concerning the health of Delhiites.

The incident in question occurred on January 3, when a person, injured after jumping from a moving police van, was denied admission by doctors at GTB and LNJP hospitals.

The Delhi Health Department promptly investigated the matter, issuing show-cause notices to the Medical Directors of these hospitals.

Upon scrutiny, the investigation report revealed a ‘complete lack of empathy & professionalism’ on the part of the doctors involved.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, prioritising the welfare of citizens, recommended the dismissal of a doctor from GTB Hospital and one from LNJP Hospital.

Additionally, one doctor from each hospital is set to face suspension.

Expressing his commitment to Delhiites’ health, CM Kejriwal stated, ‘Delhi government is committed to providing better healthcare facilities to its citizens, and such negligence will not be tolerated at all.’

The CM’s emphasis on swift and strict action underscores the government’s aim to uphold medical standards and ensure responsible conduct within the healthcare system.

The injured person, who succumbed to injuries due to delayed medical treatment, faced refusals for admission at multiple hospitals.

This unfortunate incident has prompted the Delhi government’s proactive response, reflecting its dedication to holding healthcare professionals accountable for any lapses.

CM Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded the approved proposal for the Lieutenant Governor's final consent, marking a pivotal step toward ensuring accountability and a high standard of medical care in Delhi.