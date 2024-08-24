Kejriwal allocates Rs. 7 cr for development projects

New Delhi: In a remarkable demonstration of commitment to his constituency, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has secured court approval to release Rs. 7 crore for various development projects in his New Delhi constituency, while being held in judicial custody.



Kejriwal, despite being imprisoned under what is claimed to be a fabricated case, has continued to prioritise the needs of his electorate. “I do not want any development work to be stalled in my constituency,” he stated,

underscoring his dedication to public service. The funds will be used to implement around 50 different projects across New Delhi, including the construction of libraries, installation of CCTV cameras, purchase of gym equipment for indoor and outdoor facilities, and enhancement of street lighting.

Additionally, mobile vans, drainage systems, RCC roads, and road repairs are part of the planned initiatives.

The approval came from the Rouse Avenue Court, which had previously

issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the funds.