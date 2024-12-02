Kejriwal accuses BJP of shielding criminals after AAP MLA’s arrest

NEW DELHI: Following the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the BJP-led government of protecting criminals while silencing those who challenge them. Kejriwal’s remarks came after Balyan, who had been filing complaints against gangster Kapil Sangwan, was arrested by Delhi Police.

Kejriwal described the arrest as a clear warning to the people of Delhi, “Raise your voice, face jail,” he said, pointing to what he believes is a pattern of victimising those who speak out against gangsters and lawlessness in the capital. According to Kejriwal, Balyan had been relentlessly threatened by the notorious gangster, Kapil Sangwan, alias ‘Nandu,’ and had lodged numerous complaints with the police. Despite this, Kejriwal argued, “Instead of action being taken against Kapil Sangwan, the Delhi Police arrested Naresh Balyan.”

The AAP leader shared details from a letter written by Balyan to the police, in which he recounted receiving multiple threats from Sangwan, who allegedly demanded Balyan’s compliance in his extortion racket. “Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, has been making threats and extortion calls to his potential targets to extort money from them,” Kejriwal read from the letter. Balyan had also claimed that Sangwan disclosed personal details about his family and threatened their lives. Kejriwal also raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, where residents are living in fear of gangsters. “Businessmen in Delhi don’t even know where to turn for safety anymore,” he said, citing a recent incident where a senior citizen was murdered in the upscale area of Panchsheel Enclave. He also spoke of growing fears among women, who face daily harassment and rising instances of gang-related violence. “Women in Delhi are living in an atmosphere of terror,” Kejriwal remarked.

The AAP leader accused Amit Shah of using his position to protect criminals rather than take action against them. “The message is clear, ‘I am here to protect you, don’t worry. Any complaints will be disregarded; we will crush anyone who files a complaint,’” Kejriwal said, addressing the Home Minister directly. He added, “If Amit Shah has courage, let him arrest these gangsters and show us.”

Kejriwal concluded by demanding that Shah take action to address the growing lawlessness in the capital, asking, “Will attacking me or arresting my MLA make Delhi’s women safer? Will it make Delhi’s businesspersons secure? The people of Delhi now expect concrete action from you, Amit Shah.”