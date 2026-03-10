Keeping Delhi clean, attractive & vibrant remains our priority: CM

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated the newly installed ‘Shri Parth-Sarathi Rath’ at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near Delhi Gate, an artistic structure developed by the Public Works Department (PWD) as part of efforts to enhance the city’s cultural landscape and beautify historic zones.



The installation, inspired by the depiction of Lord Krishna as Parth-Sarathi - the charioteer of Arjuna in the Mahabharata, has been designed as a landmark structure aimed at enriching the visual appeal of the historic Delhi Gate area.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Lieutenant Governor said the project reflects the administration’s commitment to improving the capital’s urban aesthetics. “Making Delhi a beautiful and well-organised city is our shared dream,” Saxena said, adding that the government continues to undertake development and beautification initiatives to achieve this goal.

Highlighting the effort behind the installation, Saxena said the project took several months of preparation and dedication from the engineering and design teams. “The team worked continuously for nearly seven to eight months to create this impressive installation,” he said, congratulating the Public Works Department for completing the project.

The L-G noted that the structure has been designed for durability and is expected to have a structural life of around 50 years. He said such artistic installations not only beautify public spaces but also become attractive landmarks for residents and visitors.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining a clean and aesthetically pleasing urban environment. “Keeping the capital clean, attractive and vibrant remains our priority,” she said.

Gupta added that the Delhi Gate–Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg area holds significant historical and cultural importance, and the concept of the Shri Parth-Sarathi Rath was developed keeping this heritage in mind.

The chariot structure, measuring about 30 feet by 20 feet and weighing around 5,500 kilograms, has been constructed using 10 mm thick 316-grade stainless steel plates. To illuminate the installation at night, 12 spotlights and 12 floodlights have been installed, while landscaping and horticulture work has also been carried out around the site to enhance its overall appearance.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Jangpura MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah were also present at the inauguration ceremony.