Kavitha conspired with AAP leaders to get favours in Delhi excise policy: ED

New Delhi: In a development, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), HQRS office, has arrested K Kavitha, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from Telangana, on March 15, 2024, in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case. The arrest comes following the allegations of conspiracy and corruption in formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.



According to ED investigations, K Kavitha, along with others, allegedly conspired with top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to obtain favours in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

In exchange for these favours, it is claimed that a sum of Rs 100 crore was transferred to the AAP leaders. This purported corruption and conspiracy facilitated the generation of illegal funds, in the form of kickbacks from wholesalers, for the AAP. The Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in New Delhi has remanded K Kavitha for ED custodial interrogation for seven days until March 23.

Additionally, a search was conducted at K Kavitha’s residence in Hyderabad on the same day, during which ED officials were reportedly obstructed by her relatives and associates, the ED officials mentioned.

Furthermore, it is alleged that K Kavitha and her associates were involved in the recovery of proceeds of crime paid to AAP and in generating profits from the entire conspiracy.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the ED has conducted searches at 245 locations across the country, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai. Fifteen individuals, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair from AAP, have been arrested in connection with the case thus far.

The ED has filed one Prosecution Complaint and five Supplementary Complaints in the case. Moreover, assets worth Rs 128.79 crore, allegedly generated from the proceeds of crime, have been traced and attached through provisional attachment orders dated January 24, 2023, and July 3, 2023. Both attachment orders have been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority in New Delhi.

Further investigation into the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam is under process.