Kavi Sammelan at DU: Celebrating India’s Constitution legacy

NEW DELHI: Under the banner of ‘Celebration of Samvidhan Amrit Mahotsav: Celebrating 75 Years of Republic of India’, the University of Delhi hosted a Kavi Sammelan titled “Samvidhan: Viksit Bharat kee Rah Kare Aasaan.” Renowned poets took center stage to express their devotion to the nation through

their verses.

Hariom Panwar’s rendition, “Main Bharat ka Samvidhan hoon, Laal Kile se bol raha hoon,” echoed the sentiments of the Constitution’s essence. Speaking as the chief guest, DU Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh hailed Dr B.R. Ambedkar, emphasising that India has yet to see another visionary leader like him. Kirti Kale mesmerised the audience with her Shringar Ras poems, while Ashok Batra and poet Vikas Yashkirti brought laughter and introspection through their verses. Poet Arjun Sisodiya’s ode to daughters and comedian poet Keshardev Marwari’s humor added depth and joy to the event. Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor lauded the Constitution’s resilience in navigating the nation through challenges. Reflecting on Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s foresight, he praised his contributions to India’s governance and economy.