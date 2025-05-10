Kaushal Raj Sharma appointed as DJB CEO

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Kaushal Raj Sharma, who has earlier worked in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, has been appointed as the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Sharma, an officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, undertook several big-scale developmental projects related to urban infrastructure of the city and riverfront development during his time in Varanasi, sources said.

His appointment is being seen as a significant step to bring much-needed improvements to water and sewer management infrastructure of the national capital.

Sharma, the 2006 batch IAS officer, replaced former CEO Shilpa Shinde, also a 2006 AGMUT cadre officer, who has now been posted as the commissioner and secretary of the development department in the Delhi government, said an order issued on May 6 by the services department.