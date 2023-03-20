Kasturba Hospital awarded 1st rank for CAB-care

new delhi: Kasturba Hospital of Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been awarded first rank for CAB-Care (CAB- Care Around Birth Practice) by the Directorate of Family Welfare, Government of NCT Delhi. The hospital was awarded the 1st rank for CAB-Best Practices during the State Workshop organised to enhance the achievement of “Lakshya”.



Government of India has launched the “Labour room Quality improvement (LaQshya)” initiative to improve the quality of care in labour rooms and labour operation theaters in public health facilities. It is a multidisciplinary approach focused on the prenatal and immediate postpartum period. State workshops were organised on March 16 and March 17, 2023 at the Delhi Secretariat.

Dr Neelu Grover, nodal officer, received the award on behalf of Kasturba Hospital.

Kasturba Hospital is the largest maternity hospital in Delhi with 450 beds which provides maternal health services to the residents of Delhi and neighboring states. Hospital deals with the cases related to complicated and high-risk pregnancies in a

large number.