Kartar Singh Tanwar wins Chhatarpur seat as voters prioritise development over party

NEW DELHI: Chhatarpur voters elected BJP’s Kartar Singh Tanwar as their representative in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, prioritising his leadership over party allegiance. Tanwar secured 80,469 votes, defeating Brahm Singh Tanwar of AAP, who garnered 74,230 votes, reflecting a growing demand for urgent solutions to the area’s traffic congestion and waterlogging crisis. Traditionally, party loyalty has played a decisive role in Chhatarpur elections, but this year, public dissatisfaction with infrastructure issues outweighed political considerations. Residents, tired of daily struggles with traffic jams and waterlogged streets, voted for a candidate they believed could bring real change.

“For years, we have suffered from clogged roads and waterlogging, yet nothing has improved,” said Ravi Sharma, a local shopkeeper. “We have realised that party promises mean little if the candidate isn’t capable. Kartar Singh Tanwar has a record of working for the people, and that’s why he got our votes.” Several voters echoed the same frustration, citing unfulfilled commitments from previous leaders and a lack of basic civic improvements. Chhatarpur, a rapidly urbanising locality, has long struggled with severe congestion and poor drainage. Narrow roads, illegal encroachments, and inadequate urban planning have made commuting a nightmare. The situation worsens during the monsoon, as poor drainage systems lead to flooded streets, disrupting daily life. “The roads are jam-packed every morning, and during monsoon season, even short distances become impossible to cover,” said Pooja Verma, a working professional. “The previous representatives only made promises, but Kartar Singh Tanwar has been active in the community. That’s why we trusted him.” With these issues becoming unbearable, Tanwar’s focus on infrastructure improvements and civic development resonated with the electorate, influencing their decision to vote based on performance rather than party affiliation. Kartar Singh Tanwar’s victory by 6,239 votes is seen as a direct message from the people that they demand action on pressing civic concerns. In his victory speech,

Tanwar acknowledged the public’s concerns and pledged immediate efforts to resolve them. “I am deeply grateful for the trust the people of Chhatarpur have placed in me,” said Tanwar. “This victory is not about politics; it is about improving our roads, fixing our drainage system, and ensuring smooth traffic movement. I promise to work tirelessly to make Chhatarpur a better place to live.” His campaign focused heavily on urban development, and now, residents expect swift action on road widening, traffic management, and drainage system upgrades. Political analysts believe Tanwar’s victory signals a shift in voter behavior, where local issues have taken precedence over party ideology. This change in voter priorities could influence future elections, pushing parties to focus more on candidates’ credibility and their commitment to grassroots governance. Despite the overwhelming support, Tanwar faces significant challenges in delivering on his promises.