Karol Bagh: 24-yr-old arrested for stealing ₹8L from employer’s shop

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly stole Rs 8 lakh from a car accessories shop in Karol Bagh, officials said on Thursday. The accused, Gaurav Soni, a resident of Kanpur, had been employed at the shop and used duplicate keys to access the premises after hours.

The theft came to light on July 21 when the shop owner filed a complaint with Karol Bagh police. Based on the FIR, a team was formed and CCTV footage from multiple locations was analysed. Investigators also tracked digital footprints to trace the suspect.

Raids were conducted in Gorakhpur and Kanpur, leading to Soni’s arrest from Yashoda Nagar, Kanpur. During questioning, he admitted to the theft and revealed that the stolen money was hidden in an almirah at his home.

Police recovered Rs 5.5 lakh in cash, an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh, and a Motorola foldable phone from his possession. He had spent approximately Rs 1 lakh on branded

clothes and accessories.

“Soni had carefully planned the theft and procured duplicate keys in advance,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan. He added that further

investigation is ongoing.

Soni allegedly used the stolen money to fund a short-lived luxurious lifestyle before being apprehended.