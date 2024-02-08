Karnataka CM leads Cong protest against Centre at Jantar Mantar

Top Congress leaders from Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday against the alleged injustice by the Centre in tax devolution to the state.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with several MPs, ministers, and MLAs from Karnataka, participated in the protest, expressing concerns over the unfair treatment Karnataka has faced in tax devolution and grants-in-aid in recent years.

The protesters demanded that the Centre rectify the estimated losses of Rs 1.87 lakh crore incurred by Karnataka under the 15th Finance Commission.

Siddaramaiah clarified that the protest was not against the BJP but against the discrimination faced by Karnataka. He emphasised the importance of unity in the country while advocating against discrimination towards southern states.

“This is why I had written a letter to all the MPs of the BJP and the JD(S) asking them to participate in this agitation,” he said.

The chief minister said the formula used to devolve taxes to the states, especially Karnataka, under the 14th Finance Commission was changed by the 15th Finance Commission and called for reverting to the old formula to stop the loss of revenue for his state.

He said they would also submit a representation to the new Finance Commission for adopting the formula used by the 14th Finance Commission.

Shivakumar said Karnataka ranks second in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection and is the biggest contributor to the country’s revenue.

“We are asking for our rights, we are asking for our share. The Karnataka government had sought drought relief funds from the Centre but not even a single rupee was given,” he said.

“We are the voice of Karnataka. We demand justice,” Shivakumar said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned the alleged mistreatment of Karnataka by the Modi government, emphasising the state’s entitlement to fair treatment and immediate release of due funds.

Ramesh criticised the Centre’s actions, alleging unfair denial of drought relief funds and discontinuation of rice supply for Karnataka’s welfare schemes.

He underscored Karnataka’s reduced share of funds under the 15th Finance Commission, citing it as an example of growing injustice towards the state.

Ramesh concluded by urging Prime Minister Modi to end the injustice towards Karnataka and all opposition states and release the rightful funds without delay.

On February 8, CPI(M) veteran and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his Cabinet colleagues, will stage a protest in Delhi against the alleged negligence towards the southern state.

Meanwhile, BJP on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress government in Karnataka over its claim that the state was not getting funds from the central pool proportionate to its contribution, saying the argument is not only against federalism but also very “anti-national”.

Tejasvi Surya, a Lok Sabha member, accused Siddaramaiah of making baseless and false allegations as his government cannot fulfil unrealistic promises made during Assembly polls.

