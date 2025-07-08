Karawal Nagar’s water woes to end soon, says min Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Delhi Development Minister and Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra on Monday assured residents that drinking water and sewage issues plaguing the constituency will be resolved soon. Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior Delhi Jal Board officials, Mishra directed urgent action to improve water supply and activate non-functional sewer lines in the area.

The minister instructed officials to increase water supply to Karawal Nagar from the current 5 MGD (million gallons per day) to 8 MGD to meet the demand of the 5-lakh-strong population. “Basic amenities like clean drinking water cannot be compromised. Officials must ensure there is no negligence in addressing these issues,” Mishra said.

He highlighted areas such as Bhagat Singh Colony, Ankur Enclave, and parts of West Karawal Nagar where residents have complained of water shortages and poor quality. Officials informed that contamination in Kali Ghata Road was caused by desilting work undertaken by the MCD. Repairs are underway, and the issue of polluted water is expected to be resolved within 10 days. To strengthen the sewage network, Mishra directed installation of new sewer systems in Sonia Vihar, Shree Ram Colony, and Rajeev Nagar. In areas where sewer lines exist but remain inactive—including Khajuri Khas, Dayalpur, Saadatpur, and Mukund Vihar—he ordered immediate cleaning and activation.

The minister stressed regular monitoring and timely completion of works, saying development of dense areas like Karawal Nagar is a top priority and urged coordinated efforts to address

civic issues swiftly.