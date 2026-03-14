Kapil Mishra inaugurates ‘Bhakti Sangeet’ Fest

New Delhi: Delhi’s Art, Culture and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday inaugurated the three-day devotional music event ‘Bhakti Sangeet’ organised by the Sahitya Kala Parishad at Central Park in Connaught Place, highlighting the government’s focus on promoting the capital’s cultural and spiritual traditions.



The event opened with a devotional performance by renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal, while artists Bhairav Singh Chauhan and

Agnihotri Bandhu also performed on the first day.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra said the Delhi government is committed to reviving and promoting the city’s cultural heritage. “Restoring the pride of Delhi’s original culture is the government’s priority. Folk culture and devotional events in Delhi are now being organised with full grandeur,” he said.

He added that the capital is steadily moving towards becoming a major cultural hub. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is emerging as the ‘cultural capital’ of the country,” Mishra said.

Highlighting recent initiatives, the minister said several cultural and religious events have been organised across the city.

“With the support and blessings of Delhiites, every event celebrating folk culture and devotion has gained grandeur,” he said.

Mishra also noted that programmes such as Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi University colleges have received an enthusiastic response from the youth. He added that more large-scale cultural events, including a major programme at Red Fort later this month, are being planned to further strengthen Delhi’s

cultural identity.