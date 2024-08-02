Kanwariyas block road near Rajouri Garden

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has received a message of the kanwariyas blocking road near Rajouri Garden after their vehicle was damaged, officials on Thursday said.

“An information was received in Rajouri Garden police station regarding a viral video that kanwariyas jammed road in Rajouri Garden close to metro station. Local police responded promptly and reached the spot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer. The officer said there was some damage to the wheel of a vehicle on which kanwar was being carried and it was repaired.

“There was no damage reported to kanwar. We have further launched an investigation into the matter,” he added.

The DCP noted that while a video shows a damaged car linked to the incident, no damaged car was found at the scene, and no reports of such an event have been made.