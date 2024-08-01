Kanwariya killed in road accident

Gurugram: A 17-year-old kanwariya was killed while two were critically injured when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle here on Wednesday, triggering protests by kanwariyas who blocked the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, said police.

The protesters demanded compensation for the deceased and later agreed to open the road when administrative officials assured them of compensation.

The truck driver fled away leaving his vehicle on the spot but he was later arrested.

An FIR was registered against the driver at the Kherki Daula police station, they added.

Police said the incident occurred around 2.50 am in the wee hours on Wednesday when the kanwariya identified, as Hemant Meena, was headed to Kotputli in Rajasthan along with other kanwariyas.

A senior police officer said Meena was killed while two other kanwariyas, Abhishek Meena and Yogesh Kumwat, of his village were critically injured when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle from behind. Hemant died on the spot.

Soon after, other kanwariyas gathered on thwe spot and held protests and blocked both sides of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, he added.

After getting information, senior police officers and the SDM reached the spot.

The protesters demanded a government job and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the victim’s family and free treatment for the injured.

The SDM assured them to send their demands to the government, and then they agreed to open the road at around 6:00 am.

“An FIR has been registered and the driver of the truck has been arrested,” said a police spokesperson.