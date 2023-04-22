Kanjhawala: Court to hear arguments on charges against accused on May 25

New Delhi: A sessions court will hear on May 25 the arguments on charge in the hit-and-run case in which a woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car. After the case was allocated to Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur, the court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the arguments on charge to May 25, a court source said.



Earlier on Tuesday, a metropolitan magistrate’s court had committed the case to sessions court. The Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) divides criminal trials into sessions trial and magistrate trial with the former trying serious offences. If an offence is triable exclusively by the sessions court, the magistrate commits the case to it after taking cognisance of the chargesheet. The magisterial court had taken cognisance of the 800-page chargesheet in the case on April 10.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR against four occupants of the car for the offence of murder, while all seven accused were booked for the offences of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, harbouring offender, common intention and false information with an intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

The alleged driver of the car, Amit Khanna, was also booked for the offences of rash driving and causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others.

Police had arrested the five accused — Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal on January 2. Two other co-accused, Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush, were earlier given bail by the court.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the new year day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.