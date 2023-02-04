Kanjhawala case: ‘Victim was drunk at time of incident’

New Delhi: The Kanjhawala accident victim was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, sources said on Friday citing her viscera report.



The Delhi Police has received the viscera examination report of 20-year-old Anjali Singh who was killed after being dragged under a car in outer Delhi’s

Sultanpuri.

The examination was conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, and the viscera report was received on January 24, said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda.

The examination is part of the ongoing investigation into the case, he said.

Singh was killed in the early hours on January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. So far, seven people have been arrested in

the case.

Earlier, Singh’s friend Nidhi too had claimed that she was drunk at the time of the incident.