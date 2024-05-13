Kanhaiya meets CM Kejriwal, discusses INDIA bloc’s strategy

New Delhi: Congress' North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Sunday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and discussed the strategy of the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the national capital.



The people of Delhi are "eager to take revenge of jail through their votes", Kumar said on X after his meeting with Kejriwal, who was released from Tihar jail on interim bail two days ago.

"Met Delhi Chief Minister and INDI Alliance colleague Arvind Kejriwal and apprised him of the election activities of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and discussed the upcoming strategy of the alliance," the Congress leader said in his post in Hindi.

"Together we are going to overthrow the dictatorship and establish a just government in the country," he added.

The Supreme Court on May 10 granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

While the AAP has fielded candidates in East Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and New Delhi constituencies, its INDIA bloc ally Congress is contesting on Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi seats.