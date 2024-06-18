Kanchanjunga Exp tragedy: AAP expresses deep sorrow

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed deep sorrow over the recent rail accident in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, which claimed 9 lives and injured many others. The party has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and



Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav to take moral responsibility for the incident.

Dr. Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s National General Secretary (Organisation), criticised the Central government’s silence and lack of accountability following such disasters. “The Prime Minister and Railway minister of the country should answer how long such train accidents will keep happening in our country. You talk about running bullet trains, but are not able to provide safety to ordinary passengers,” said Pathak.

Pathak raised several questions about the cause of the collision. “First, it is being told that both the trains were running on the same track, so did your signal system fail or was there any human error in it? Second, were anti-collision devices installed in these trains? If they were installed, then why did this accident happen and if they were not installed, then when will anti-collision devices be installed?” he asked. He also questioned the progress of the ‘Kavach’ protection device, which the Modi government has been discussing for years. Echoing Pathak’s sentiments, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticised the state of Indian Railways and the reappointment of Ashwini Vaishnav as Railway minister despite previous accidents. “The Railway Minister only makes big claims. Despite the train accident at Balasore in Odisha, he was made the Railway minister again. It is not known for what he has been rewarded,” said Singh. Singh described the overcrowded and uncomfortable conditions passengers face in trains, likening them to being “packed like straws” and “treated like animals.”