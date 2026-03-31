Kamla Nagar gets L-G attention

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjeet Singh Sandhu on Tuesday conducted an unscheduled visit to Kamla Nagar Market, interacting directly with residents, shopkeepers and students to assess long-standing civic concerns in the bustling North Delhi hub.



Walking through Bungalow Road and the main market stretch, the L-G observed issues related to parking, traffic congestion, sanitation, hanging wires and lack of public utilities. The market, located near Delhi University, remains a popular destination for students and visitors.

During his visit, Sandhu engaged with stakeholders including vendors, tourists and local residents, who raised concerns about safety, women’s security and high rental costs in PG accommodations. Market associations also highlighted the

underutilisation of an underground parking facility with a capacity of over 800 vehicles, developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, attributing it to design flaws.

The L-G assured citizens that their concerns would be addressed promptly, stating that he would take up the issues with the concerned

departments to ensure time-bound solutions. In a lighter moment, Sandhu also visited the popular eatery Chache Di Hatti, where he queued up with customers to enjoy chhole bhature. Sharing his experience later, he said, “Interacted with shopkeepers, workers, vendors, shoppers, tourists and students - who continue to throng ‘K-Nag’ with the same vibrant energy. Even managed to savour the ever popular Chache Di Hatti Chhole Bhature.” The visit reflected the L-G’s continued focus on direct public outreach and ground-level assessment of civic

infrastructure, especially in high-footfall areas like Kamla Nagar, which remains a key commercial and social hub in the Capital.