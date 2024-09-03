Kamla Market water leak to affect Delhi’s water supply

NEW DELHI: Residents in parts of Delhi are bracing for water supply issues on Monday morning due to a significant water leakage incident at Kamla Market. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced that water pressure will be significantly reduced or may be completely unavailable in several areas of the city.



In an official statement, the DJB explained that the disruption is a result of urgent repairs needed at Kamla Market, located on Asaf Ali Road. “There will be water supply at very low pressure or no water supply during the morning hours in parts of Delhi due to water leakage at Kamla Market,” the DJB statement read.

To address the issue, the Delhi Jal Board has scheduled a shutdown of critical water treatment plants. Specifically, the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phase-II and the Chandrawal WTP will be out of operation until 12:30 am on September 2. This shutdown is necessary to facilitate repairs and manage the leak at Kamla Market.

The DJB’s preventive measures aim to minimize the impact on water distribution, but residents are advised to prepare for potential interruptions. The affected areas may experience low water pressure or complete lack of supply, particularly during the early morning hours when the repair work is underway.

In light of this, the DJB has urged residents to conserve water and manage their usage carefully to mitigate the inconvenience. The repair teams are working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The situation highlights the challenges faced in maintaining essential infrastructure in a bustling metropolis like Delhi, where even minor disruptions can have widespread effects on daily life. The Delhi Jal Board has assured that they are taking all necessary steps to expedite the repair process and resume normal water supply as soon as feasible.