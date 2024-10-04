Kalkaji Temple panic: Teen boy electrocuted, 6 hurt in stampede

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted while standing in a queue to enter the Kalkaji Temple here, causing panic among the devotees, which led to a stampede past midnight, leaving six people injured, police said Thursday.

Police received information about the incident at 12:40 am regarding a stampede that broke out near Kalkaji temple.

Police along with the forensic team and BSES staff reached the spot and rushed the six injured to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital. The electricity in the area

was disconnected.

Meanwhile, the doctors at Safdarjung Hospital informed the police about a boy who was brought dead to the hospital from the temple. He died due to electrocution.

A senior police officer said that on inquiry, the police found that an electric wire being used for the installation of halogen lights during Navratra arrangements broke and came in contact with

the iron railing.

As the boy was waiting in the queue, he touched the railing and died. The incident triggered a stampede in the area, leaving six people injured, police said.

Police said that Mayank had come to Kalkaji Temple with his family members to pay obeisance. His father works as a plumber and has a brother

and two sisters. All the injured victims are out of danger, police said.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply in the area was restored following repairs and Darshan resumed, police said.

“We have registered a case under section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 125(9) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said the officer.

Ritik Sharma, Mayank’s elder brother, said, “Will the temple authority be able to bring my brother back? My only demand is to return him alive.” He explained that the temple was overcrowded, and some electric wires were touching iron railings. His brother, unaware of the danger, touched an iron railing and fell, triggering a massive stampede around 12:30 am. They later learned of his brother’s death. Ritik added that their mother is still unconscious and cannot believe she has lost her son.