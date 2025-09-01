Kalkaji temple murder: Multiple Delhi Police teams formed to nab the remaining accused

new delhi: The Delhi Police has formed multiple teams to arrest the remaining accused in the murder case of a 35-year-old ‘sevadar’ at the Kalkaji temple, an official said on Sunday.

The victim, Yogendra Singh, was allegedly beaten to death on Friday night by a group of men following an argument over the distribution of prasad.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the case, including the prime accused, Atul Pandey, who was caught on the spot by locals. Four others, Mohan alias Bhura, his cousin Kuldeep Bidhuri, Nitin Pandey and his father Anil Kumar, on Saturday.

“Efforts are underway to trace others allegedly involved in the assault,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

The officer further noted that several dedicated teams have been created to apprehend the remaining suspects. These teams are currently reviewing CCTV footage, analysing technical evidence, and questioning individuals.

All remaining accused will be arrested soon, the DCP assured.

Singh, who had been serving at the temple for nearly 15 years, was attacked with sticks and punches after he allegedly refused the group’s demand for chunni prasad as the stock had finished. Singh’s younger brother, Kaushal, said the family is devastated by the tragedy and called on the government for aid. “Yogendra worked tirelessly to support his family. He earned a living through his service at the temple, providing for his wife and children, including his six-year-old daughter with a disability. We have to spend over Rs 1 lakh for her treatment alone. We are now requesting financial assistance from the government so that her treatment can continue,” Kaushal said.

He also mentioned that his brother had politely declined the accused’s request for prasad.

“Yogendra explained that the prasad was finished. But instead of understanding, they dragged him out and started thrashing him so brutally that he could not survive. We cannot imagine why such cruelty was inflicted on him,” he said.

Asserting that Yogendra’s death should not go in vain, Kaushal called for the strictest punishment for all the accused, so that such a crime never happens again.

Other ‘sevadars’ at the temple expressed shock and fear after the incident. Many stated that they are now uncertain about their own safety.

“We serve the temple and the devotees with devotion. But after this murder, how can we trust anyone who comes here? The brutality has shaken us. We demand proper security arrangements for the safety of ‘sevadars’ and other staff working at the temple,” said a fellow ‘sevadar’.