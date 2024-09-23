Kalkaji residents see ray of hope as Atishi takes charge

New Delhi: Atishi was sworn in as Delhi’s Chief Minister on Saturday, sparking a mix of hope and scepticism among residents of her home constituency, Kalkaji. While many locals express hope that her leadership will finally address the persistent issues plaguing the area, others worry that the transition in political power may yield little more than empty promises.



Kalkaji is a diverse constituency that encompasses middle-class neighbourhoods, upper-middle-class areas, slums, and unauthorised colonies. Atishi has represented this region since her electoral victory in 2020, and her recent elevation to Chief Minister has led to heightened expectations among constituents. Long time resident of Govindpuri, Harpreet Singh characterised Atishi’s ascension as a “new hope” for the area, stating, “Atishi has been a grassroots politician, hence her becoming CM will see the betterment of Kalkaji.”

Despite this optimism, some residents remain doubtful. They see Atishi’s leadership as merely a change in political figure rather than a catalyst for real improvements. The residents have long battled issues such as vendor encroachment, traffic congestion, and inadequate drainage systems, leading to a cautious outlook.

Sheily, a resident of Govindpuri, pointed out the stark contrast between the well-maintained main roads and the neglected by-lanes. “I’m pleased she has taken office; we supported her in the elections. Perhaps now the persistent problem of potholes, which fill with water during the monsoon and complicate our commutes, will finally be addressed,” she said. Other residents voiced frustration over the ongoing issues with street vendors blocking roadways and parking problems that contribute to heavy traffic. “We have raised these concerns with the authorities multiple times, yet nothing changes,” one resident expressed.

In Govindpuri, residents have raised concerns about receiving contaminated water despite the government’s promise of free water supply. This has added to the community’s discontent, highlighting the gap between promises and reality.

Ramesh, a vegetable vendor on Shri Ravidas Marg, echoed these frustrations. He noted that while Atishi had previously promised to alleviate congestion and enhance walkability, the reality remains grim.

“The roads are littered with garbage, and urgent repairs are needed across the constituency,” he asserted.

The ongoing traffic management problems add to the mounting concerns, with residents struggling to find parking and navigate poorly maintained roads. One local resident articulated the shared frustrations: “The situation with traffic is dire. Many internal roads in our colonies are in terrible shape, making it difficult for us to get around.” Residents are vocal about their need for urgent attention to issues like garbage accumulation, non-functional street lights, and the maintenance of local parks.

Kalkaji is known for its rich cultural landmarks, including the famous Kalkaji and Lotus temples, however, 34-year-old Asha Devi from a slum cluster, remains wary. “Election is coming again, and we’ll hear promises. But basic services for us are not up to the mark. Whatever we earn gets used up. We can only hope that the elected officials will not forget us,” she said.