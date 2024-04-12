Kalkaji residents rally behind AAP’s ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign in support of CM

NEW DELHI: The people of Kalkaji, united under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), demonstrated strong support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, pledging to convey a resounding message through their votes in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Led by senior AAP leader Atishi and Lok Sabha candidate Sahiram Pehalwan the ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ campaign ventured door-to-door in Govindpuri Extension, Kalkaji. The campaign, aimed at garnering support for Kejriwal amidst his recent arrest, received an overwhelming response

from residents who expressed their dissatisfaction with the perceived targeting of their Chief Minister.

Atishi echoed the populace’s sentiment, stating, “Delhi’s residents love Arvind Kejriwal very much. People know that it is Arvind Kejriwal who has transformed government schools into world-class institutions, providing excellent education to the children of common people.” She emphasised Kejriwal’s dedication to the well-being of Delhiites, underscoring his efforts in enhancing healthcare and education.

Residents reiterated Atishi’s sentiments, condemning the arrest of Kejriwal as part of a conspiracy. They voiced their anger and determination to support Kejriwal in the face of adversity. “In such a situation, there is a lot of anger among the people over the illegal arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. People know that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal is part of a conspiracy. CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested on false charges,” affirmed a resident.

The arrest, orchestrated by Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, was condemned as a grave mistake, with Atishi asserting, “Every dictator meets his end, and this mistake of PM Modi and the BJP will prove to be the end of their dictatorship.”

Residents expressed solidarity with Kejriwal, emphasising their determination to resist any attempts to undermine his leadership. During the door-to-door campaign, residents reaffirmed their support for Kejriwal, urging him not to resign under any circumstances.

“The BJP wants to put our leader in jail and make him resign. We urge our Chief Minister not to resign under any circumstances. We chose CM Arvind Kejriwal as our Chief Minister, and he will remain our Chief Minister,” stated a resident. The ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ campaign underscores Kalkaji’s steadfast backing of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, their voices resonate with determination to uphold their chosen leader and to hold accountable those they perceive as unjustly targeting him.