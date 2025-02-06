Kalkaji and Okhla draw intense focus

New Delhi: Delhi went to the polls on Wednesday, with a slow start in the morning turning into a strong voter turnout as the day progressed. The electoral battle is fierce, with AAP aiming for a third straight term while BJP and Congress fight to reclaim power. High-stakes contests in constituencies like Kalkaji and Okhla have drawn intense focus.

In key constituencies like Okhla, Kalkaji, and Greater Kailash (GK), residents spoke about crumbling infrastructure, traffic congestion, water shortages, and the political promises that may or may not shape their future. While some expressed frustration with the current leadership, others remained loyal, citing improvements in local governance. With AAP fighting for a third term and BJP and Congress looking to regain ground, the voter mood reflects a complex mix of hope, scepticism, and demand for real change.

Okhla: Traffic Woes and Minority Representation

In Okhla, home to one of the city’s busiest markets, traffic congestion is a daily struggle. Akram Khan, a shop owner in Batla House, highlighted the issue, saying, “Most people from Okhla shop here, especially during festivals, but there’s no traffic management. The colonies are small, and the roads are chaotic. We hope the next government fixes this.”

Beyond infrastructure, some residents feel politically sidelined. Waquar Hashmi criticised the ruling AAP, stating, “The government talks about many things but not us. Kejriwal hasn’t visited Okhla even once this term, not even for a rally. On the other hand, Shafiaur Rehman has worked for the youth and understands our pain, especially after the 2020 riots.”

Others predicted a tight contest. Salim (30) observed, “This time, votes will be split. BJP has a strong chance, but AAP might struggle. Regardless of who wins, the biggest problems, water shortages, garbage, traffic, and pollution, need immediate action.”

Kalkaji: AAP’s Track Record vs BJP’s Promise of Change

Kalkaji voters were divided on whether AAP had done enough to deserve another term. Deepak (45) was critical, saying, “AAP has been in power for years, yet Delhi’s biggest issues remain. Maybe BJP should be given a chance to prove itself.”

However, Harpal Singh had a different view. “AAP has done good work in Kalkaji, but their leaders are facing corruption allegations, which could hurt them. BJP is good at influencing voters using religion, which might work in their favor.”

Women’s safety was a key factor for some. Renu Kumari defended AAP, saying, “Delhi used to be very unsafe, and while it still has problems, things have improved under AAP. They frequently visit this area, listen to our issues, and find solutions.”

Greater Kailash: Accessibility vs Political Promises

In Greater Kailash, the contest between AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj, BJP’s Shikha Rai, and Congress’s Garvit Singhvi was shaped by candidate visibility. Varun Agarwal (35) supported Bhardwaj, stating, “He personally visited our home and listed his achievements in our neighborhood. Meanwhile, BJP’s Shikha Rai is nowhere to be seen except during elections.”

As Delhi awaits the final results on February 8, the voter sentiment in Okhla, Kalkaji, and Greater Kailash suggests a battle shaped by real-life concerns rather than mere political slogans. Whether the ruling party retains its grip or a new leadership emerges, residents hope for tangible solutions to their long-standing problems.