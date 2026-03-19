Kalindi Kunj: Yamuna froth linked to barrage conditions, says Min Verma after inspection

New Delhi: Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday conducted a joint inspection at Kalindi Kunj following the appearance of froth in a stretch of the Yamuna, with officials attributing the phenomenon largely to conditions at the Okhla barrage.



The inspection was carried out in the presence of experts from IIT Delhi, along with officials from the district administration, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Jal Board and irrigation departments of both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. During the visit, experts explained that the froth formation is a localized issue caused by turbulence created due to the slope at the barrage. As water falls with force, it leads to agitation, turning existing impurities into visible foam. “What we are seeing here is a localized phenomenon. The froth formation in this stretch is linked to specific technical conditions at the barrage,” Singh said.

Officials also pointed out that surfactants from household detergents, discharge from illegal dyeing units, waste from laundry clusters and inflow from untreated drains contribute to the formation of froth, especially when river flow is low.

Taking a strict stance, the minister directed authorities to intensify monitoring and act against polluters. “Any source found contributing to pollution will face strict action. Our focus is clear, there will be no compromise on reducing pollution in the Yamuna,” he said.

Singh also reviewed the performance of sewage and effluent treatment systems, directing officials to ensure optimal functioning. “We cannot afford half measures. Treatment systems must function efficiently, and accountability will be fixed at every level,” he added. He further stressed the need for coordination with Uttar Pradesh authorities, calling the issue a “shared responsibility” requiring joint efforts.